Unmarried adults more at risk to die of heart disease

ATLANTA, GA - Unmarried people may face a higher risk of death from heart disease. That's according to a new study from Emory University.

Researchers followed more than 6,000 older adults being treated for coronary artery disease. Unmarried patients were 24 percent more likely to die from any cause, and 52 percent more likely to die from a heart attack than their married peers.

Widowers had the highest risk of early death compared to those who were divorced, separated or never married.

Experts suggest the benefits of companionship are important for people with heart disease.