Pasco High School students make music video to encourage education

PASCO, WA - In a matter of days, a music video composed by three Pasco High School students has gone viral.

This is the final result of a music video, which took many weeks to put together. It all started when Victor Rodriguez's teacher asked if he would compose a song showcasing school spirit.

"I had a iffy feeling about it because I've never done a song about the school before, so it just happened," Rodriguez said. "I was going to back out at first."

But he didn't.

"I didn't really want to do it alone," he admitted. "I felt more comfortable with my older brother, and I know Geo since freshman year."

The music video ''Pasco Pride'' has over 40,000 views on Facebook.

"It's cool," said friend Geo Rivera. "There's a lot of respect from older people. People are like ''Bulldog Pride'' class from 1989. A lot of people are showing so much love and respect."

For former Pasco Bulldog Mario Rodriguez, participating in the music video hits close to home.

"I had left school in my junior year for personal reasons, and it turned out to be one of the biggest mistakes of my life," he explained.

And because of that mistake, they hope this video can inspire others to continue their education.

"Basically saying just never give up on your dreams, you know. The more you keep pushing it, the more you end up being right here."

You can watch the YouTube video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ptjo8eOBKcc&feature=youtu.be