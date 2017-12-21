Apple admits to slowing old iPhones down - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Apple admits to slowing old iPhones down

NBC RIGHT NOW - Apple has admitted to slowing down older iPhones to prevent them from unexpectedly shutting down, amid questions about reduced performance.

The company says as iPhone batteries age, or in certain conditions such as cold weather, the devices can struggle with demands for more power.

Apple says to prevent the iPhones from shutting down, it tweaked iOS to slow certain tasks that require more power.

