Man arrested after crashing twice and running away

WALLA WALLA, WA - A man is sitting behind bars in Walla Walla for crashing his car twice and trying to run away.

Police say Boe Stevenson hit a power pole near Palouse and Juniper around 11 Wednesday night and drove off. He only made it a couple blocks before crashing again, this time in someone's front yard.

Stevenson got out and ran away, but police found and arrested him in an alley off Center Street near Locust.

He's facing hit and run as well as DUI charges.