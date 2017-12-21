CRIME STOPPERS: Mark Andrew Washam

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for a Mark Andrew Washam.

Washam also goes by the alias Mark A. Mabbott. His last known residence city is Spokane, WA.

Washam is 44 years old (DOB: 07/13/1973), White 5'9", 190 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both arms and shoulders.

Washam has been charged with Escape from Community Custody.

You can remain anonymous when providing information. If you have information about his whereabouts, call 800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.