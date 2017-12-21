Two WA educators killed in Mexico bus crash

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Injured survivors of a southeastern Mexico bus crash that killed 11 foreign tourists are leaving hospitals and heading home and two of the dead were identified as long time educators from Washington state.



Authorities have said driver negligence and excessive speed caused the crash that killed eight Americans, two Swedes, a Canadian and a Mexican tour guide as they traveled from cruise ships to visit Mayan ruins south of the beach destination of Tulum.



In Washington state on Thursday, officials said Jody Fritz and her husband Andy Fritz died in Wednesday's crash.



She was an assistant principal at an elementary school in the small town of Belfair.



Her husband taught environmental science at Clover Park Technical College near Tacoma for nearly two decades. Both were 51.