Give a coat or take a coat from this rack outside a Walla Walla shop

WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla may be a small community, but it has a big heart.

It's these borderline freezing temperatures that drove one local store owner to make a difference.

Give a coat, take a coat: that's the meaning behind the clothing rack sitting outside of Skye Gardens.

Tiffany Sinclair is the owner of the downtown Walla Walla store. One of her friends told her about the idea of having a coat exchange outside of her door...and for her, it was a no-brainer.

"Heck yeah I can do that at Skye Gardens," she said. "We can clear off a rack."

The rack sits outside all day and night, available to anyone who needs a coat, or to anyone who wants to donate one.

"No questions asked, it's completely anonymous; nobody has to come in and talked to me or see me or tell me why they're taking a coat, or why they need it or why they're dropping it off."

Sinclair started the coat exchange last winter.

"I mean, we had a bitter, bitter snowy winter last year and the thought of people not having warm clothing is just heartbreaking," Sinclair explained.

And the Walla Walla community has really shown their support.

"I'd say we went through at least 300 coats last year."

And although it's the season of giving, Sinclair says this is a year-round mentality.

"It's just the right thing to do for people when you have the extras and it's easy, it's really easy to lend a hand when you can."