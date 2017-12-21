DOE's website for all things about the Plutonium Finishing Plant

RICHLAND, WA - Days after the Hanford PFP exposure incident, DOE is trying to answer your many questions, even launching a website to centralize all the information.

The website offers a timeline, answers for frequently asked questions, and gives updates on the situation out at the PFP.

One specific question we had was what levels of contamination we're talking about in this instance.

DOE added that answer to its Q & A section today, saying "the contamination level of a speck related to the recent events at PFP represents a very small fraction of dose received from levels of radiation naturally present in the environment."

You can check out their website here: http://www.hanford.gov/page.cfm/Updates_on_Plutonium_Finishing_Plan.