24-year-old suspected of intoxication dies from one-car crash, not wearing seat belt

SUNNYSIDE, WA - A 24-year-old involved in a one-car collision outside of Sunnyside was not wearing a seat belt when he was ejected and killed in the crash.

On December 17th at about 1:20 a.m., the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol and District Five Fire responded to a report of a one-car collision in the 2000 block of Waneta Road just outside of Sunnyside, and that the vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree.

Responding located the collision scene and found that the driver, 24-year-old Heriberto Maya Jr. from the Grandview area, had been ejected from the vehicle, a 1991 Honda Civic and was deceased at the scene.

Investigation showed that Maya had been travelling northbound at a rate of speed over the posted 50 MPH.

The car had left the right (east) side of the roadway and then traveled back across the roadway where the car was sliding sideways and left the roadway. The passenger side of the car struck a tree, causing extensive damage to the car.

Maya was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

There were indications that Maya was impaired/intoxicated at the time of the collision and blood results are pending.

Family members were notified.

The collision is still under investigation by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division.