24-year-old suspected of intoxication dies from one-car crash, n - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

24-year-old suspected of intoxication dies from one-car crash, not wearing seat belt

Posted: Updated:

SUNNYSIDE, WA - A 24-year-old involved in a one-car collision outside of Sunnyside was not wearing a seat belt when he was ejected and killed in the crash.

On December 17th at about 1:20 a.m., the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol and District Five Fire responded to a report of a one-car collision in the 2000 block of Waneta Road just outside of Sunnyside, and that the vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree.

Responding located the collision scene and found that the driver, 24-year-old Heriberto Maya Jr. from the Grandview area, had been ejected from the vehicle, a 1991 Honda Civic and was deceased at the scene.

Investigation showed that Maya had been travelling northbound at a rate of speed over the posted 50 MPH.

The car had left the right (east) side of the roadway and then traveled back across the roadway where the car was sliding sideways and left the roadway. The passenger side of the car struck a tree, causing extensive damage to the car.

Maya was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

There were indications that Maya was impaired/intoxicated at the time of the collision and blood results are pending.

Family members were notified.

The collision is still under investigation by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   