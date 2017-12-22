CRIME STOPPERS: Kennewick backpack theft

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police want to identify this person who stole the orange backpack from a woman standing on the sidewalk in the 100 block of N Ely Street on Thursday, December 21st, 2017 just before 3 p.m.

The backpack was on the ground next to the victim when this subject ran past her, grabbing the bag, and then running across Ely/US 395. Several witnesses took images of the suspect.

The victim, from Seattle, was visiting a sick family member preparing to return home when this theft took place.

If you have any information about this theft, you can remain anonymous. To provide information, call 800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.