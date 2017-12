KENNEWICK, WA - A 21-year-old Yakima man hit by two different cars on 397 at Bryson Brown Road on November 11th has died from his injuries.

Washington State Patrol troopers say 21-year-old Jesse Nickens of Yakima was walking in the northbound lane of traffic around 10 p.m in Benton County. Two other cars traveling in the northbound lane ended up hitting Nickens, knocking him unconscious.

Nickens passed away from his injuries last week at Northern Idaho Advanced Care Hospital in Post Falls.