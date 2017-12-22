Security officers bring small, much-needed miracle to friendly neighborsPosted: Updated:
Selah students prepare for D.C. trip by hosting several fundraisers
Gabi Young is one of many students working their way to earn a ticket to D.C. Bound.More >>
Security officers bring small, much-needed miracle to friendly neighbors
Giving back to those in need is such a simple concept, and that's what a group of guys at the federal courthouse in Yakima were doing this morning for a couple they say is extended family.More >>
24-year-old suspected of intoxication dies from one-car crash, not wearing seat belt
A 24-year-old involved in a one-car collision outside of Sunnyside was not wearing a seat belt when he was ejected and killed in the crash.More >>
Coroner identifies 16-year-old who died of gunshot wound to chest
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office and Moxee Police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead.More >>
How Yakima's snow budget this year is different from previous winters
So far, this winter has been a lot different than last year's, which was a learning experience for the City of Yakima.More >>
Papa John's delivery driver brings holiday cheer through mobile lights display
One of the best parts of the holidays is Christmas lights, and Papa John's in Yakima uses them as their secret weapon.More >>
One Yakima woman helps bring presents to families during the holidays
For those who haven't finished Christmas shopping, you're running out of time. But what about those who simply can't afford presents at all?More >>
City of Yakima accepting applications for their scholarship
The City of Yakima encourages higher education, which is why it's giving students the opportunity to apply for a scholarship.More >>
Handmade cards made with love meant to give back
Fields of Grace is selling handmade card made with love and you have just enough time to buy one and have it sent off by Christmas.More >>
Yakima Police Department investigating officer-involved shooting in Zillah
We've learned Zillah Police officer Jacob Olivias shot 61-year-old Ricky Bounds Friday night.More >>
