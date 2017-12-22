Selah students prepare for D.C. trip by hosting several fundraisers

SELAH, WA - Gabi Young is one of many students working their way to earn a ticket to D.C. Bound.

"It's an educational tour to Washington D.C and New York, and we try to fund-raise all of our money," said Gabi, a 7th grader at Selah Middle School.

"These kids fund-raise for a year and a half, 18 months to go on this tour and they work very hard," said Jaime Grubenhoff, the program leader for DC Bound.

The week-long trip costs about $3,500 per student, and when Gabi heard about the amount...

"So when I saw I was just like, 'Oh, no problem, we can do it, we got this," she said.

And by "we," she means her family, who have been helping from the beginning.

"A lot of support from my family," Gabi said. "They've just been helping me a lot with my fundraising and I love them so much."

Gabi, along with the rest of the group, will be at Nana Kates Coffee Shop in Selah Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., wrapping gifts and accepting donations to fund their trip.

Without fundraising, Gabi doubts she'd be able to go - like most of the other students, Grubenhoff says.

"Students that fund-raise. they work hard to do this...so they are a little more proud when they travel and more excited," said Grubenhoff.

The fundraiser at Nana Kates is just one of the many they have in order to earn their trip, which will take place at the end of their 8th or 9th grade school year.