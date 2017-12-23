Union Gap Police search for suspect involved in a shootingPosted: Updated:
Union Gap Police search for suspect involved in a shooting
UNION GAP- On December 23rd, just before noon, Union Gap Police responded to the 3600 block of Tacoma St in reference to a gunshot victim. Officers located and secured the scene of the shooting and learned the victim, a male 32 years of age, had been transported to a local hospital in a privately owned vehicle. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the arm and leg. The wounds are not believed to be life threatening. The suspect has been identified as 30 year old Gabriel Antho...
"City Stars" strip club officially open after approval of business license
The new strip club in Kennewick off of Gum Street is officially opening its doors today, just hours after the City of Kennewick approved its business license.
21-year-old pedestrian dies from injuries after being struck by two vehicles last month
A 21-year-old Yakima man hit by two different cars on 397 at Bryson Brown Road on November 11th has died from his injuries.
CRIME STOPPERS: Kennewick backpack theft
Kennewick Police want to identify this person who stole the orange backpack from a woman standing on the sidewalk in the 100 block of N Ely Street on Thursday, December 21st, 2017 just before 3 p.m.
DOE's website for all things about the Plutonium Finishing Plant
Days after the Hanford PFP exposure incident, DOE is trying to answer your many questions, even launching a website to centralize all the information.
Give a coat or take a coat from this rack outside a Walla Walla shop
Walla Walla may be a small community, but it has a big heart. It's these borderline freezing temperatures that drove one local store owner to make a difference.
CRIME STOPPERS: Mark Andrew Washam
Kennewick Police and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for a Mark Andrew Washam.
Man arrested after crashing twice and running away
A man is sitting behind bars in Walla Walla for crashing his car twice and trying to run away.
Pasco High School students make music video to encourage education
In a matter of days, a music video composed by three Pasco High School students has gone viral.
Kennewick Rodeo wins prestigious Remuda Award
The Kennewick/Horse Heaven-Round-Up Rodeo has been voted to have the best rodeo stock of any event in the nation by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
