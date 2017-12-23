Union Gap Police search for suspect involved in a shooting

UNION GAP- On December 23rd, just before noon, Union Gap Police responded to the 3600 block of Tacoma St in reference to a gunshot victim.

Officers located and secured the scene of the shooting and learned the victim, a male 32 years of age, had been transported to a local hospital in a privately owned vehicle.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the arm and leg. The wounds are not believed to be life threatening.

The suspect has been identified as 30 year old Gabriel Anthony Zavala.

Zavala is described as a Hispanic male, 5’11” / 195 lbs.

He fled the scene in a stolen silver 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Washington License BHT9997.

Zavala is considered armed and dangerous. He should not be approached. Please call the Union Gap Police Department at 509-248-0430 if you see Zavala.