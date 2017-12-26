Man flown to Harborview after shooting

YAKIMA, WA - A 21-year-old man is at Harborview Medical Center after a shooting on the 300 Block of Quince Avenue around 8:00 Saturday night.

When they got there they found a 21-year-old man with a serious gunshot wound. Medics took the victim to a nearby hospital, then later flew him to Harborview in Seattle with life threatening injuries.

After investigating police found 21-year-old Lamberto Valenzuela-Reyna was holding a shotgun when it went off and hit the victim.

Valenzuela-Reyna is now facing third degree assault charges.