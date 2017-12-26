No injuries after duplex fire in Pendleton - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

No injuries after duplex fire in Pendleton

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Pendleton Fire & Ambulance Courtesy: Pendleton Fire & Ambulance

PENDLETON, OR - Firefighters say a person using a heat gun to thaw pipes started a fire in Pendleton. It started at a duplex on the 300 Block of Southwest 16th St. Around 1:00 p.m. Monday.

Luckily no one got hurt. 

Firefighters think it caused about $10,000 in damage.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures