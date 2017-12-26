Five YPD officers on paid leave following three officer involved shootings

12-28-17 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - Five officers with Yakima Police are now on paid administrative leave after three officer involved shootings in Yakima in two days.

Two suspects have died and a third is in Harborview in Seattle with non-life threatening injuries.

"I don't think we've even had two officer involved shootings in a 24-hour period before," said Captain Jeff Schneider with YPD. "It's obviously very unusual for law enforcement to face this level of threat."

Wednesday morning, Gabriel Zavala was shot near a home on 12th and Viola Avenues. Police believe he may be connected to a shooting yesterday in Union Gap.

YPD says he exchanged gunfire with officers in at least two locations, and rammed a patrol car.

29-year-old Adrian Escobar was shot and killed by 8-year veteran Officer Booker Ward at an apartment on 3rd Avenue and Pierce Street.

During a five-hour standoff with police, authorities say Escobar was firing at officers after someone living in an apartment called 911 saying he was drunk and claiming he shot two people. Around 12:30 a.m., Escobar again opened fire on police and Officer Ward returned fire, killing him.

31-year-old Jose Garcia died after being shot at the Cascade Apartments in downtown Yakima by Officer Shane Stevie and Officer Patrick Shad. Officer Stevie has been with the department for three years; Officer Shad for just one.

Garcia was a blind man, but also had an extensive criminal history. Cascade Apartments residents called 911 after he began threatening people with a gun. Officers Stevie and Shad had obtained a warrant and were trying to arrest Garcia, but Yakima Police say the situation deteriorated and shots were fired.

Washington State Patrol is investigating two of the shootings. YPD detectives are investigating the others.

Capt. Schneider explained during Wednesday's press conference why WSP isn't handling all of them.

"Two of the five state patrol districts detectives are in Yakima handling investigations," he said. "Obviously the state patrol has a fairly large scope of responsibility. They can't dedicate all their detectives to the City of Yakima. So we have to share that responsibility with the state patrol."

Yakima Police will release the names of the two officers involved in Wednesday morning's shooting at 12th Avenue and Viola Avenue on Thursday. But with five officers on paid leave, it leaves a big hole for YPD, and other officers are now working overtime and coming off vacations to cover shifts.

