All Washington ski areas are now open

DAYTON, WA - There's snow on the ground here in the basin, and that means one thing: our area ski resorts are up and running...as they received a whole lot more. This provides fun on the slopes for skiers and snowboarders alike.

Ski Bluewood opened this past Friday, and not only did it get a big turnout; Friday was Bluewood's biggest opening day turnout ever.

But the excitement didn't stop on opening day. Ski Bluewood General Manager Kim Clark says the crowds came back in force on Saturday, and again today, with almost the entire ski area open for skiers and boarders alike.

"We actually had an all-time record opening day on Friday, it was our best opening ever," Clark said. "And Saturday was real strong, of course Sunday on Christmas Eve we were only open until two and it's a big family day so the numbers dropped off, but we have an incredible day going today."

Clark says the only runs that aren't open at Bluewood right now are the tree runs, which he says requires a lot more snow before those can open.

And as of now, all ten Washington ski areas are open to skiers and snowboarders as we near the end of 2017.