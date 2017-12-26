Walla Walla man pleads guilty to embezzling more than $40,000 from local union

WALLA WALLA, WA - A Walla Walla man has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $40,000 in labor union assets from the local labor union for which he acted as secretary treasurer.

Jason Richard pleaded guilty earlier this month to a single count of embezzlement of labor union funds from the account of United Steelworkers Local Union 12-990.

According to court documents, Richard's embezzling happened between January and October 2015, as a representative for the union representing workers at Packaging Corporation of America in Wallula off Highway 12.

The guilty plea comes after he was indicted by a grand jury.

Richard has already paid back more than $9,000 to the union.

Richard is free until his sentencing March 22nd, where he faces a potential prison sentence and up to three years supervised release after his incarceration is over.