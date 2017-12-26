Homeless shelter opens for ages 18-24 in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - This is the first time in Yakima history that a homeless shelter opens up for people between the ages of 18 and 24.

Plans for the young adult extreme winter weather shelter began six weeks ago, and the rush to get this going is because various organizations like The Homeless Network and Rod's House noticed adults within this age group out in the streets.

The shelter's capacity is 27 adults - all they ask is that you sign up at Rod's House between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m.

After registering, a warm dinner will be provided, and then staff will take everyone to Englewood Christian Church to spend the night.

Organizers hope young adults take advantage of this opportunity, since this was entirely created for them.

"We find often that young adults won't go to shelters where there are chronically homeless adults, we certainly know that there are some that stay at Camp Home and some that have stayed at the mission, but more often than that they don't," said Joshua Jackson, executive director for Rod's House. "We are also aware there have been some capacity issues at Camp Hope the last couple of days, especially where people are ending up at the waiting list."

100 percent of the funding for the shelter came from private donations.

Jackson is thankful for all of the volunteers, but says they still need more. If you or someone you know would like to help, you can call Rod's House at (509) 895-2665 or check http://www.homelessnetworkyc.org/yaewws.html for more information.

Rod's House address: 204 S. Naches Ave. Yakima, WA 98901