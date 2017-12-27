WSP investigating third officer-involved shooting in two days

YAKIMA, WA - Police are investigating their third officer-involved shooting in two days. Yakima Police responded to the 800 Block of South 4th Avenue after someone reported seeing 30-year-old Gabriel Zavala who was wanted in connection to a shooting in Union Gap Friday night.

When the officers got there, they contacted Zavala who immediately opened fire on the officer. That officer exchanged gunfire with the suspect as he got in his car to drive off. While leaving, Zavala rammed the officers patrol unit so he could escape.

Moments later the suspect drove by another officer who was responding to help the first officer. Zavala allegedly opened fire on that officer and they also exchanged gunfire as Zavala left the area.

Witnesses tipped off police that he was in a shop garage on the 1300 Block of 12th Avenue where he barricaded himself in a garage. Officers applied for a search warrant and called Yakima SWAT around 11:00 p.m. they tried negotiating for hours with no luck.

After several hours and requests to surrender, police used a chemical irritant to get him to come outside. He came out of the garage armed and was shot by police.

Medics took him to a nearby hospital and transported him to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for further treatment. The two YPD officers assigned to the SWAT team have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

This is the 28th SWAT callout for officers this year, which is twice the normal amount.

Washington State Patrol is investigating.