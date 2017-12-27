Police find man with life threatening gunshot wounds in YakimaPosted: Updated:
Gang related drive-by shooting leaves one 18-year-old wounded
On December 26th at approximately 8 p.m., Union Gap Police responded to a residence in the 2200 block of S 5th Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim.
WSP investigating third officer-involved shooting in two days
Police are investigating their third officer-involved shooting in two days.
Police find man with life threatening gunshot wounds in Yakima
A 26-year-old man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Yakima.
Homeless shelter opens for ages 18-24 in Yakima
This is the first time in Yakima history that a homeless shelter opens up for people between the ages of 18 and 24.
Two Yakima officer involved shootings over Christmas weekend
A deadly Christmas in Yakima, as two suspects were shot and killed by police.
Man flown to Harborview after shooting
A 21-year-old man is at Harborview Medical Center after a shooting on the 300 Block of Quince Avenue around 8:00 Saturday night.
Union Gap Police search for suspect involved in a shooting
Union Gap Police search for suspect involved in a shooting
UNION GAP- On December 23rd, just before noon, Union Gap Police responded to the 3600 block of Tacoma St in reference to a gunshot victim. Officers located and secured the scene of the shooting and learned the victim, a male 32 years of age, had been transported to a local hospital in a privately owned vehicle. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the arm and leg. The wounds are not believed to be life threatening. The suspect has been identified as 30 year old Gabriel Antho...
Selah students prepare for D.C. trip by hosting several fundraisers
Gabi Young is one of many students working their way to earn a ticket to D.C. Bound.
Security officers bring small, much-needed miracle to friendly neighbors
Giving back to those in need is such a simple concept, and that's what a group of guys at the federal courthouse in Yakima were doing this morning for a couple they say is extended family.
24-year-old suspected of intoxication dies from one-car crash, not wearing seat belt
A 24-year-old involved in a one-car collision outside of Sunnyside was not wearing a seat belt when he was ejected and killed in the crash.
