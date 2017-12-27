Police find man with life threatening gunshot wounds in Yakima - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Police find man with life threatening gunshot wounds in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - A 26-year-old man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Yakima. Police responded and found him with multiple gunshot wounds at a home on the 400 Block of East "E" Street around 9:30 Tuesday night. 

Medics took that victim to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries. 

Police believe a suspect confronted the victim during a social gathering, shot him, and ran away.

YPD detectives are investigating. 

