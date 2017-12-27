Cause of house fire under investigation - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Cause of house fire under investigation

Posted: Updated:

NEAR KENNEWICK, WA - Investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire at a home near Badger Canyon. Witnesses reported the flames just before 9:30 Tuesday night near Goose Gap and Dallas Road. 

Benton County Fire District #1 tells NBC Right Now the home has a lot of heat and smoke damage. 

No one was home when the fire started and no one got hurt. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures