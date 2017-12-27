Gang related drive-by shooting leaves one 18-year-old wounded

UNION GAP, WA - On December 26th at approximately 8 p.m., Union Gap Police responded to a residence in the 2200 block of S 5th Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, officers determined the residence had been the scene of a drive-by shooting. Officers found an 18-year-old female inside the residence with a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where they were treated for a wound to the leg and later released.

Although the victim has no known gang ties, others residing at the residence do. The motive of the shooting appears to be gang related.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Union Gap Police Department at 509-248-0430.