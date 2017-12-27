MSA recognized for significant cost savings at Hanford

RICHLAND, WA – Mission Support Alliance was recognized by the Supply Chain Management Center (SCMC) with two awards for its strategic savings performance and leveraging of purchase agreements to help drive down costs for the Department of Energy complex.

MSA accepted two awards for outstanding performance for having the highest total savings percent and savings growth at the SCMC’s bi-annual meeting, comprising leaders from procurement teams from the DOE sites. SCMC is an organization that facilitates agreements for the National Nuclear Security Administration and DOE Environmental Management contractor sites to save money, gain efficiencies and utilize small businesses.

“Strategic sourcing is the collaborative process of analyzing spending patterns to leverage an organization’s purchasing power,” said Brad Edwards, MSA Contracts director. “Creating a strategic supply chain for goods and services that are commonly used across the complex reduces costs to the government and its prime contractors.”

MSA’s strategic savings through agreements facilitated by SCMC and other federal supply schedules was approximately $13.07 million in fiscal year 2017. Some of these savings were attributed to the procurements of information technology software and maintenance, rental cars, emergency radios and computer equipment. During fiscal year 2017, MSA saved approximately $1.5 million by leveraging agreements with NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement for software maintenance and technical support, and another $1.02 million in savings on network upgrades.

Instead of each contractor independently establishing contracts for items such as office supplies or computer equipment, SCMC enters into “enterprise agreements” with vendors that all DOE prime contractors can use for purchasing. This helps drive down prices for the government and its prime contractors, and those savings add up.

“As MSA’s participation with SCMC increased, our savings have also increased year after year,” said Amber Bush, MSA contract specialist, who accepted the awards on MSA’s behalf. “It has been a growing program over the last year, and we are looking at innovative ideas for developing greater savings at Hanford,” she said.

Procurement leaders from across the DOE complex meet for networking and problem solving at the annual meeting. They share organizational best practices and discuss ways to achieve the best cost savings for the DOE complex. Other benefits of the enterprise agreements SCMC negotiates are purchasing guidance and streamlined procedures, which reduces administrative costs.

The MSA procurement team is encouraged to use tools and processes provided by SCMC and other strategic contract vehicles when purchasing.

“Our goal is to ensure we’re making informed, cost-effective purchasing decisions and evaluating what the best options are for the DOE,” Bush said.