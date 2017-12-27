Finger amputation investigation finds safety violations at Pasco food processorPosted: Updated:
Armed robbery leads to standoff in Kennewick
On Wednesday afternoon, police surrounded a house where they believe the suspect from an earlier armed robbery was hiding.
Finger amputation investigation finds safety violations at Pasco food processor
A Pasco food processing plant has been cited for repeated serious violations after a worker's finger was partially amputated in moving machinery.
Tri-Cities awarded H1 Unlimited Hydroplane "Champion's Gala"
H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Racing Series and the Tri-City Water Follies are excited to announce the 53rd annual H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Series "Champion's Gala" will be held Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the Red Lion Hotel at the Columbia Center.
CRIME STOPPERS: Mark George Fulmer
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers and the US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force are looking for a Mark George Fulmer.
MSA recognized for significant cost savings at Hanford
Mission Support Alliance was recognized by the Supply Chain Management Center with two awards for its strategic savings performance and leveraging of purchase agreements to help drive down costs for the Department of Energy complex.
Othello soccer team headed to 2018 Special Olympics
The Othello High School Unified Soccer Team is headed to the Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle!
Cause of house fire under investigation
Investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire at a home near Badger Canyon.
Walla Walla man pleads guilty to embezzling more than $40,000 from local union
A Walla Walla man has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $40,000 in labor union assets from the local labor union for which he acted as secretary treasurer.
All Washington ski areas are now open
There's snow on the ground here in the basin, and that means one thing: our area ski resorts are up and running...as they received a whole lot more.
No injuries after duplex fire in Pendleton
Firefighters say a person using a heat gun to thaw pipes started a fire in Pendleton.
