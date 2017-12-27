CRIME STOPPERS: Mark George Fulmer

PASCO, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers and the US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force are looking for a Mark George Fulmer.

Fulmer's last known residence is in Pasco, WA. He is 53 years old (DOB: 10-03-1964), White, 5'5", 175 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Fulmer's charges include Assault 3rd Degree and Failure to Appear on Contempt.

You can remain anonymous when providing information. If you have any information of his whereabouts, call 800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.