Kennewick Police searching for City Market armed robbery suspect

KENNEWICK, WA - On Wednesday afternoon, an armed robbery took place around 3 p.m. at City Market on the 400 block of S. Rainier Street.

Police say a Hispanic man went into the store, showed a handgun, and demanded money.

Police are still searching for the suspect. If you have any information on who he is, call Kennewick Police at 638-0333.

