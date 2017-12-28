Man faces 14-29 years after murdering wife of crush's loverPosted: Updated:
Traffic stop leads to standoff and arrests
Two men are facing several charges after a traffic stop in Yakima Thursday afternoon.
New details in third officer involved shooting case
The Yakima Police Department has released the names of the YPD officers involved in a a shooting with Gabriel Zavala Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Man faces 14-29 years after murdering wife of crush's lover
A twist in the murder case of a Wapato Middle School art teacher and the suspect who police say is responsible for killing her.
Five YPD officers on paid leave following three officer involved shootings
Five officers with Yakima Police are now on paid administrative leave after three officer involved shootings in Yakima in two days.
Gang related drive-by shooting leaves one 18-year-old wounded
On December 26th at approximately 8 p.m., Union Gap Police responded to a residence in the 2200 block of S 5th Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim.
Police find man with life threatening gunshot wounds in Yakima
A 26-year-old man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Yakima.
Homeless shelter opens for ages 18-24 in Yakima
This is the first time in Yakima history that a homeless shelter opens up for people between the ages of 18 and 24.
Man flown to Harborview after shooting
A 21-year-old man is at Harborview Medical Center after a shooting on the 300 Block of Quince Avenue around 8:00 Saturday night.
Union Gap Police search for suspect involved in a shooting
UNION GAP- On December 23rd, just before noon, Union Gap Police responded to the 3600 block of Tacoma St in reference to a gunshot victim. Officers located and secured the scene of the shooting and learned the victim, a male 32 years of age, had been transported to a local hospital in a privately owned vehicle. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the arm and leg. The wounds are not believed to be life threatening. The suspect has been identified as 30 year old Gabriel Antho...
Selah students prepare for D.C. trip by hosting several fundraisers
Gabi Young is one of many students working their way to earn a ticket to D.C. Bound.
