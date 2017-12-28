Man faces 14-29 years after murdering wife of crush's lover

WAPATO, WA - A twist in the murder case of a Wapato Middle School art teacher and the suspect who police say is responsible for killing her.

Marty Grismer was set to go on trial in just a few weeks.

One of the most gut-wrenching things for the family of a victim of violent crime to do is having to sit through a trial, but Desiree Sunford's family will not have to.

Grismer was supposed to be going on trial for Sunford's murder on January 8th. But last week, he took a deal and pleaded guilty to second degree murder. Now January 8th with be his sentencing hearing.

In a case that unfolded as a twisted love triangle, Sunford was found shot to death in her Moxee home back in 2013. Prosecutors say Grismer killed her for a woman he was in love with who was dating Desiree's husband during their marriage.

Back in 2013 we talked with Wapato Superintendent Beck Imler about how difficult it was to lose the young art teacher.

"It's kind of like losing a child," Imler said. "I mean, these are my people and these are my staff members and I love them dearly. To lose one of them is very, very hard."

Police finally caught up with Grismer in 2015 after a tip from that woman who was dating Sunford's husband. She told deputies that Grismer was a close friend who would do almost anything for her, and since she was "the other woman," she wanted Desiree out of the way.

Grismer will learn his fate during sentencing on January 8th. According to Washington State sentencing guidelines, he could spend as many as 29 years in prison or serve as little as 14 years.