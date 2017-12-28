Man who murdered Wapato middle school teacher sentenced to 15 yearsPosted: Updated:
Seismometers and GPS systems on ridge
Marty Grismer sentencing
Ridge update 1-5-18
1-4-18 Rattlesnake Ridge update
Chief Rizzi in running for new position
Where to Recycle in Yakima
Yakima is in the works of implementing a new curbside recycling program within the next couple of years.More >>
Seismometers and GPS systems installed on Rattlesnake Ridge
On Sunday, Governor Jay Inslee took the trip to Yakima County to visit the Rattlesnake Ridge site and hear from the geologists working on it.More >>
Man who murdered Wapato middle school teacher sentenced to 15 years
Marty Grismer was set to go on trial today for the 2013 murder of Wapato middle school art teacher Desiree Sunford.More >>
House fire displaces family of four in Naches Heights
Firefighters are cleaning up after a second alarm house fire in Naches Heights.More >>
Governor Jay Inslee visits Rattlesnake Ridge site
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA.-- On Sunday, Governor Jay Inslee took the trip to Yakima County to visit the Rattlesnake Ridge site and hear from the geologists working on it. Here are some of the takeaways from Governor Inslee's visit:More >>
Woman's body found along the roadway near Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG- The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman's body was found along Canyon Road near Ellensburg Sunday morning. The Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson said he received the call around 10 a.m. for a body that had been found near milepost 20 on State Route 821. Deputies closed the road in both directions between milepost 0 near Selah and milepost 25 near Ellensburg. The road was later re-opened in the afternoon around 2:00 p.m. ...More >>
Randall Park parking lot to close for tree removal
The 44th Avenue parking lot at Randall Park will close for two weeks starting Monday, January 8th, for tree removal.More >>
What makes the flu deadly?
The flu is now widespread in Washington.More >>
Warming fire likely cause of blaze at abandoned house
An old abandoned house is likely a total loss after an early morning fire.More >>
Yakima Police Chief Rizzi in the running for chief position in Topeka, Kansas
Chief Dominic Rizzi is a finalist to become police chief of the Topeka, Kansas Police Department.More >>
