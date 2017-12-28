Family shaken after KPD and SWAT mistake man for armed robbery suspect

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are still looking for the suspect in yesterday's City Market armed robbery.

Yesterday, police thought they tracked down the man at a house a few blocks away, but he wasn't there.

Today, we spoke with the people who live at that house after police surrounded it yesterday evening and forced everyone to come outside.

The footprints of what police believed were the armed robbery suspect's quickly led them to this home between West 3rd Avenue and South Rainier Street, but that wasn't the case. What ended up being a normal afternoon for the family inside the home, they say, turned into a movie scene.

Rodimiro Nuñez and his mother-in-law, Nancy Gomez, were inside the home, confused as to why Kennewick Police and the SWAT were surrounding their house, directly pointing their handguns.

"It was very scary at first, but then I realized that it was an armed robbery and we had nothing to worry about, they were just doing procedures," Nuñez said.

But it wasn't just procedures. They later learned that he was being confused with the robbery suspect.

"I was mostly shocked because I was like, none of us did nothing in the house, so what possibly could we have done that we're being pulled out by gunpoint?" said Nuñez. "When I initially went to the City Market, I went to go buy snacks and my footprints were still in the snow and that's one of the main reasons why they thought it was me."

After coming out of the house, Nuñez and his mother-in-law were handcuffed.

"In that moment, I didn't feel anything," said Gomez. "I was just terrified."

"They told me 'You're not arrested, we're just doing this in case you are the suspect because you are someone, a person of interest.'"

Nuñez kept his calm and listened to instructions. Gomez tells us she is still shaken up by the confusion.

"Every time I hear a knock on the door, I don't even want to open because I am scared."