More pregnant women are smoking pot, study finds

CALIFORNIA - More pregnant women are smoking pot - that's according to a new study of moms-to-be living in California.

It shows marijuana use among pregnant teens rose from about 13 percent in 2009 to nearly 22 percent in 2016.

There was also a large jump among women 18 to 24, climbing from 10 to 19 percent.

The health effects of marijuana on a fetus are not known, but could include low birth weight and developmental problems.