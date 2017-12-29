Woman arrested for firing weapon after argument

COLLEGE PLACE, WA - A 27-year-old woman is facing several charges after firing a gun on the 700 Block of South College Avenue in College Place Thursday night.

Witnesses reported hearing shots ring out after an argument between two College Place residents around 9:00 p.m. When officers got there, they found a 9 mm gun and arrested the 27-year-old for firing it.

Officers are still looking for the woman's 25-year-old boyfriend who left the scene in a reported stolen car described as a silver 2003 Mazda MZ6 four door with a Washington license plate AVG7409. If you see that car call 911.

That woman was booked into the Walla Walla County Corrections facility for Reckless Endangerment and Aiming/Discharging a Firearm.