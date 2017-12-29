Traffic stop leads to standoff and arrests - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Traffic stop leads to standoff and arrests

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - Two men are facing several charges after a traffic stop in Yakima Thursday afternoon. Yakima County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputies did a traffic stop with a residential vehicle around 2:30 p.m. Near Terrace Heights Drive and Butterfield Road.  

Deputies arrested the 57-year-old Yakima man for driving with a suspended license. During the arrest he told police there was someone else inside the RV. Deputies ran the 39-year-old's name and found out they were a registered sex offender with an outstanding felony arrest warrant. 

The man refused to come out but he refused. Deputies tried deploying OC spray, but that didn't work either and the suspect refused to come outside. Eventually a window of the motor home was broken and a taser was deployed to take the suspect into custody.  

YSO K9 Remington did a search of the RV and found narcotics in and on the vehicle. Deputies got a search warrant and found drug paraphernalia inside. 

The 57-year-old Yakima man is facing driving and narcotics charges, and the 39-year-old Yakima man is facing drug and resisting arrest charges. 

Yakima Police Department SWAT team responded along with the YPD K9 unit to help with this incident. 
 

    •   