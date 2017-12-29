Plane leaving Pasco makes emergency return landingPosted: Updated:
Thousands without power in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA.-- According to Pacific Power, as of Saturday morning, roughly 4,000 people are without power in Walla Walla County because of downed trees in the area.More >>
Ice Cold Conditions - 2017 Winter Slideshow
Plane leaving Pasco makes emergency return landing
There were tense moments and angry passengers today, after a Skywest flight took off 3 hours late and then had to turn around just minutes into the flight because of a mechanical problem.More >>
Woman arrested for firing weapon after argument
A 27-year-old woman is facing several charges after firing a gun on the 700 Block of South College Avenue in College Place Thursday night.More >>
Family shaken after KPD and SWAT mistake man for armed robbery suspect
Kennewick Police are still looking for the suspect in yesterday's City Market armed robbery.More >>
Kennewick Police searching for City Market armed robbery suspect
On Wednesday afternoon, an armed robbery took place around 3 p.m. at City Market on the 400 block of S. Rainier Street.More >>
Finger amputation investigation finds safety violations at Pasco food processor
A Pasco food processing plant has been cited for repeated serious violations after a worker’s finger was partially amputated in moving machinery.More >>
Tri-Cities awarded H1 Unlimited Hydroplane “Champion’s Gala”
H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Racing Series and the Tri-City Water Follies are excited to announce the 53rd annual H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Series “Champion’s Gala” will be held Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the Red Lion Hotel at the Columbia Center.More >>
CRIME STOPPERS: Mark George Fulmer
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers and the US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force are looking for a Mark George Fulmer.More >>
MSA recognized for significant cost savings at Hanford
Mission Support Alliance was recognized by the Supply Chain Management Center with two awards for its strategic savings performance and leveraging of purchase agreements to help drive down costs for the Department of Energy complex.More >>
