87-year-old woman last seen at doctor's office found dead days later

12-31-17 UPDATE:

MABTON, WA - The Toppenish woman who had been missing since Thursday has been found dead.

87-year-old Mary L. Shattuck and her car were found earlier this afternoon near Mabton.

No foul play is suspected and it appears that her death was related to prolonged exposure to the hazardous weather.

12-29-17

TOPPENISH, WA - A Silver Alert has been issued for 87-year-old Mary L. Shattuck.

Shattuck's vehicle is a white 2010 Subaru Forester, Washington License 065ZTG.

Mary is an 87-year-old female. She was reported missing yesterday by family members and was last seen at her doctor’s office in the City of Toppenish.

Mary was directed by her doctor to check herself into the hospital for more extensive medical treatment for an existing heart condition. Mary never checked herself into any of the local hospitals.

Yakima County Sherriff’s Deputies checked Mary’s residence and located her cellular phone, but her vehicle and dogs were not at the residence. Family advises this is not like Mary to be gone this long and to not communicate with family. Everyone is extremely concerned for her safety due to her medical condition and the hazardous road conditions.

If anyone has seen Mary or knows of the whereabouts of her or her vehicle, please contact the Toppenish Police Department at (509)865-4355.

An eastern Washington “Silver Alert” has also been issued through the Washington State Patrol because of Mary’s serious medical condition and current hazardous road conditions.

Please note the attached photo of the vehicle is not the actual vehicle only a likeness.