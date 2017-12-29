Fire ratings and how they can affect home insurancePosted: Updated:
Yakima Central Plaza hits $9 million private funding goal
The Yakima Central Plaza project has been called the most transformative enhancement in Downtown Yakima for the next century.More >>
The City or businesses: who is responsible for sidewalks?
With the freezing rain Yakima received last night, many sidewalks have a layer of ice.More >>
Fire ratings and how they can affect home insurance
Usually, firefighters deal with some of the most heartbreaking and tragic situations when they respond to an emergency.More >>
SILVER ALERT: Mary L. Shattuck
A Silver Alert has been issued for 87-year-old Mary L. Shattuck.More >>
Weather causing delays for Yakima Transit
Due to weather conditions, Yakima Transit will have delays to all routes.More >>
Celebrating a new year with different traditions
New Year's Eve is just days away, and for some, that means participating in old traditions in order to welcome a new year.More >>
Traffic stop leads to standoff and arrests
Two men are facing several charges after a traffic stop in Yakima Thursday afternoon.More >>
New details in third officer involved shooting case
The Yakima Police Department has released the names of the YPD officers involved in a a shooting with Gabriel Zavala Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.More >>
Man faces 14-29 years after murdering wife of crush's lover
A twist in the murder case of a Wapato Middle School art teacher and the suspect who police say is responsible for killing her.More >>
Five YPD officers on paid leave following three officer involved shootings
Five officers with Yakima Police are now on paid administrative leave after three officer involved shootings in Yakima in two days.More >>
