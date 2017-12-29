Yakima Central Plaza hits $9 million private funding goal

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Central Plaza project has been called the most transformative enhancement in Downtown Yakima for the next century. Yet, it's also gotten plenty of opposition from some community members. The Plaza, though, got a big boost today.

The Plaza is a $12 million project, but the City is only responsible for paying $3 million. That means the rest - $9 million - had to come through donations...a tough task. Especially when the deadline is on New Year's Eve.

But the generosity of more than 450 individuals, companies, and organizations helped the Yakima Central Plaza Committee reach its goal today.

The Yakima Central Plaza will be in the heart of Downtown Yakima, in the parking lot that's behind restaurants and across the street from the Capitol Theatre on Yakima Avenue.

Haas Hops was one of the businesses who gave money to the project.

The vice president of human resources says it just makes good business sense, not only for the company, but for Yakima.

"By making Yakima a stronger, more vibrant place for our employees and future employees to be at. That is what I told the Board of Directors when we made the decision to make the donation."

The Plaza will be a nearly three-acre civic space for everyday use and large events. It includes an open air market hall, a built-in stage, and children's play areas.

One of the biggest events that could benefit from the new plaza is the extremely popular Fresh Hop Ale Festival.

The final amount of private funding contracts will be presented at the city council meeting on Tuesday.