Thousands without power in Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA.-- According to Pacific Power, as of Saturday morning, roughly 4,000 people are without power in Walla Walla County because of downed trees in the area. They say since Friday night, that number of people has actually come down from around 10,000.

Crews from around the region have been brought in for help. However, due to the extreme amount of damage, power might not be fully restored until Sunday. In the meantime, Pacific Power wants you to know that if you see a downed power line, don't go near it! Instead, call 9-1-1, and let first responders know where it is.

We will keep you updated on this story as we learn more details.