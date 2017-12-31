Washington family killed in crash while on vacation in MexicoPosted: Updated:
Civil case on hold while family works on agreement
The family of a man shot to death after throwing rocks at police can't agree on who should receive a $750,000 settlement.More >>
Bullets come through bathroom ceiling
Everyone is okay after someone fired bullets in the air at Lakeview Mobile Home Park in Pasco.More >>
Man forces way inside apartment
A 27-year-old is facing residential burglary charges after forcing his way inside an apartment on the 7700 Block of West 4th Avenue.More >>
Washington family killed in crash while on vacation in Mexico
ACAPULCO, Mexico- Mexican authorities say five people visiting from the United States were among 10 people killed in a fiery car crash on a coastal highway in southern Mexico. Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez Heredia said Sunday that the crash late Friday also left two U.S. residents hospitalized. A van carrying the family from Washington state collided with a motorcycle and another car. All of the vehicles caught fire. Two people riding the ...More >>
Thousands without power in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA.-- According to Pacific Power, as of Saturday morning, roughly 4,000 people are without power in Walla Walla County because of downed trees in the area.More >>
Ice Cold Conditions - 2017 Winter Slideshow
Ice Cold Conditions - 2017 Winter SlideshowIt's a bit slippery out there! Check out some viewer photos of the icy conditions in the area, and submit your own to be added to the slideshow!
Plane leaving Pasco makes emergency return landing
There were tense moments and angry passengers today, after a Skywest flight took off 3 hours late and then had to turn around just minutes into the flight because of a mechanical problem.More >>
Woman arrested for firing weapon after argument
A 27-year-old woman is facing several charges after firing a gun on the 700 Block of South College Avenue in College Place Thursday night.More >>
Family shaken after KPD and SWAT mistake man for armed robbery suspect
Kennewick Police are still looking for the suspect in yesterday's City Market armed robbery.More >>
Kennewick Police searching for City Market armed robbery suspect
On Wednesday afternoon, an armed robbery took place around 3 p.m. at City Market on the 400 block of S. Rainier Street.More >>
