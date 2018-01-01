Man forces way inside apartment

KENNEWICK, WA - A 27-year-old is facing residential burglary charges after forcing his way inside an apartment on the 7700 Block of West 4th Avenue. The tenant told police Bryson Hamby forced his way inside and pushed past him early Monday morning.

After Hamby got inside, he allegedly tackled the tenant. Eventually the tenant restrained Hamby until police got there.

Officers arrested him and booked him into Benton County Jail.