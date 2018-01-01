Bullets come through bathroom ceiling

PASCO, WA - Everyone is okay after someone fired bullets in the air at Lakeview Mobile Home Park in Pasco. It happened around 12:30 Monday morning.

One of those bullets came through the mobile home's ceiling and landed in the bathtub. Luckily the only people home at the time were in another room and didn't get hit by the bullet.

Pasco Police say this could have been very bad if someone had been in the bathroom. They say this is a good reminder to not fire guns into the air.