Civil case on hold while family works on agreement
First 2018 Tri-Cities baby is couple's first child after trying for years
A Pasco new mom didn't wait long into 2018 to welcome the Tri-Cities' first baby of the new year.
Polar Plunge Tri-Cities 2018
Take your support of Special Olympics Washington to new depths by signing up for one of the coolest events of the year.
Hermiston toddler shot by 7-year-old brother recovering at home
A toddler who was accidentally shot in the head by his 7-year-old brother has been recovering at home.
CRIME STOPPERS: Mark George Fulmer
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers and the US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force are looking for a Mark George Fulmer.
87-year-old woman last seen at doctor's office found dead days later
The Toppenish woman who had been missing since Thursday has been found dead.
Another suspect robs City Market in Kennewick
Kennewick Police are investigating another armed robbery at the City Market on 4th Avenue and Rainier Street.
Civil case on hold while family works on agreement
The family of a man shot to death after throwing rocks at police can't agree on who should receive a $750,000 settlement.
Bullets come through bathroom ceiling
Everyone is okay after someone fired bullets in the air at Lakeview Mobile Home Park in Pasco.
Man forces way inside apartment
A 27-year-old is facing residential burglary charges after forcing his way inside an apartment on the 7700 Block of West 4th Avenue.
Washington family killed in crash while on vacation in Mexico
ACAPULCO, Mexico- Mexican authorities say five people visiting from the United States were among 10 people killed in a fiery car crash on a coastal highway in southern Mexico. Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez Heredia said Sunday that the crash late Friday also left two U.S. residents hospitalized. A van carrying the family from Washington state collided with a motorcycle and another car. All of the vehicles caught fire. Two people riding the ...
