Another suspect robs City Market in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are investigating another armed robbery at the City Market on 4th Avenue and Rainier Street. It happened around 9:00 Saturday night.

Police say the suspect is a man in his 20's and was wearing a black face mask and a dark coat at the time. The clerk says he showed a weapon after shoplifting from the store.

He was last seen running south on Rainier Street.

If you know anything call KPD at (509) 628-0333.