Union Gap man dies while crossing SR 22
A 31-year-old Union Gap man is dead after getting hit by a car while crossing the road.More >>
Rattlesnake Ridge movement causing concern for families nearby
Rattlesnake Ridge's recent movement has alarmed Emergency Management in Yakima, causing road closures and evacuations.More >>
Second suspect arrested in May killing of Yakima bicyclist
Yakima Police have arrested a second suspect in the fatal drive-by shooting of a bicyclist in May.More >>
87-year-old woman last seen at doctor's office found dead days later
The Toppenish woman who had been missing since Thursday has been found dead.More >>
Washington family killed in crash while on vacation in Mexico
ACAPULCO, Mexico- Mexican authorities say five people visiting from the United States were among 10 people killed in a fiery car crash on a coastal highway in southern Mexico. Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez Heredia said Sunday that the crash late Friday also left two U.S. residents hospitalized. A van carrying the family from Washington state collided with a motorcycle and another car. All of the vehicles caught fire. Two people riding the ...More >>
Yakima Central Plaza hits $9 million private funding goal
The Yakima Central Plaza project has been called the most transformative enhancement in Downtown Yakima for the next century.More >>
The City or businesses: who is responsible for sidewalks?
With the freezing rain Yakima received last night, many sidewalks have a layer of ice.More >>
Fire ratings and how they can affect home insurance
Usually, firefighters deal with some of the most heartbreaking and tragic situations when they respond to an emergency.More >>
Weather causing delays for Yakima Transit
Due to weather conditions, Yakima Transit will have delays to all routes.More >>
Celebrating a new year with different traditions
New Year's Eve is just days away, and for some, that means participating in old traditions in order to welcome a new year.More >>
