Second suspect arrested in May killing of Yakima bicyclist

YAKIMA, WA (AP) - Yakima Police have arrested a second suspect in the fatal drive-by shooting of a bicyclist in May.



Yakima County prosecutors have charged 19-year-old Jeremiah Luciano Peralez with first-degree murder. Authorities say Peralez was driving the SUV that struck 31-year-old Emilio Phelan shortly before he was shot by a passenger in that vehicle.



Authorities say Phelan was killed after the suspects reportedly saw him flash a rival gang sign.



The Yakima Herald-Republic says witnesses told Yakima police they saw an SUV speeding away after shots were fired.



Both suspects are being held in lieu of $1 million bail.