First 2018 Tri-Cities baby is couple's first child after trying for years

UPDATE:

RICHLAND, WA - It was an exciting new year celebration for one couple after they welcomed the Tri-Cities' first new year baby.

Arely Renteria-Ponce and Alexander Lopez welcomed their first ever baby boy into the world at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

"Well it was a very nice thing that we started the year with practically what will be another life," Renteria-Ponce said.

Yael Renteria-Ponce was born shortly after midnight, and made his debut into the world a day earlier than expected. He was the first baby born in Tri-Cities in the new year, weighing 6 lbs. and 15.5 oz. It was a moment both parents will never forget.

"We've been together for 10 years and after trying for 10 years we are barely having our first baby," said Renteria-Ponce. "I had already been pregnant multiple times, but I went through many miscarriages."

After many tries, Lopez says becoming a father has changed his life.

"He is a very, very wanted child, and will be raised with a lot of love for the same reason that we have been waiting for his arrival a very long time," he said. "It feels amazing to be a father."

The family gets a $50 gift card to the Kadlec gift shop, including a special New Year's bear. On top of that, they will receive a handmade blanket from the Kadlec sewing group.

