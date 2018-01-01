Healthy new year's resolutions

UNITED STATES - Losing weight is one of the most common New Year's resolutions we make, and break, each year. But there are many other healthy changes we can strive for that don't involve counting calories.

Experts say the new year is a great time to get up to date on all physicals and routine screenings. Another important option - drink more water and less caffeine. Doctors say most of us are chronically dehydrated, which can damage the kidneys and leave us feeling sluggish.

Lastly, aim to get at least seven hours of sleep each night, and stick to a schedule.

And even if you are not looking to lose weight, you can still improve your diet and eating habits. Ask yourself if you are really hungry before you eat, and be sure to stop when you are full.