Local geologist takes before & after photos of Rattlesnake Ridge, observing changes

1-3-18 UPDATE:

Evacuation in place for residents near Rattlesnake Ridge, but some refuse to leave

YAKIMA, WA - Right now there is a level 3 evacuation for people who live near that area of Rattlesnake Ridge, but some people are refusing to leave.

We spoke with one woman who says she hasn't left because she's sick. Alma Ojeda Nieto is one of many residents living in trailer homes alongside Thorp Road. The level 3 evacuation has been in place since last week, but many still remain in their homes.

Nieto says she has not left because she is sick, and when she heard about the shelter from other neighbors, she was not given an exact location.

"My daughter told me, 'Come with me...I plan on leaving later,' because they said tomorrow they were going to bring it down," Nieto said, referring to Emergency Management who gave her the papers and told her to be out by today.

Due to limited space, Nieto says her husband will stay at their trailer home.

American Red Cross has opened a new shelter at Summit View Church of Christ in Yakima, at 100 North 72nd Avenue, Yakima, WA.

WSU geologist weighs in on Rattlesnake Ridge movement

YAKIMA, WA - Today, we talked with a local geologist who has been up on Rattlesnake Ridge twice in the last three months, observing the changing hillside.

WSU Tri-Cities Adjunct Geology Professor Stephen Reidel says the concern for how serious a situation like the one on Rattlesnake Ridge is depends on the area surrounding the hillside. In this case, he says there's enough activity around Rattlesnake Ridge to be concerned.

"Think of it in terms of hazards," Reidel said. "If this were occurring out in the middle of nowhere, who would care? But since it's so close to the freeway and Thorp Road and Union Gap, then it probably becomes a serious issue."

But what exactly is the serious issue? What's happening on Rattlesnake Ridge?

"It appears to be an old fault, a very old fault, that's been reactivated as now as a bit of a landslide," Reidel explains. "What you're starting to see is parts of the hillside slip and break away due to sliding of that rock on the hillside."

Reidel says he believes there are three potential outcomes for the part of Rattlesnake Ridge that's being affected.

"One is that it just might stabilize in place right now, that's probably a low probability. Another one might be the whole thing would slide away, and if it slid away, it would slide off to the southwest."

He says that's also not likely to happen...so what's his best guess?

"Probably what we're going to see over time is slumping of the hillside, probably bits and pieces, but there could be some fairly large pieces," he says.

Large pieces that could potentially land on Thorp Road or I-82.

And although Reidel says he has no way of knowing what the exact time frame is for Rattlesnake Ridge, he does say one important factor could make the hill slide faster.

"I kind of suspect that as we get into the wetter time of the year, water will get down onto that sediment, it'll be like a nice, greased plane, and we'll start to see pieces slip and slide off of it."

-------------------------------------

1-2-18 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - Emergency Management has been tracking Rattlesnake Ridge movements since October, and they say the ridge has been moving at a subtle pace.

Since October when they first became aware of the ridge's movements, data has shown it has moved from 1 foot a week to 1.4 feet a week now. The movement is shifting in a southern direction towards the quarry.

Geologists have told Emergency Management it will continue to be a slow moving landslide.

"They said that something big could happen within the next month - not talking like a major avalanche kind of landslide, but that rate will increase in the next month sometime," said Horace Ward, senior emergency planner for the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management.

Ward says this landslide is very different from the Nile Valley Landslide Yakima saw in 2009, because that one happened instantly and this time they are able to study and take precautions ahead of time.

If movement does pick up, homes located along Thorp Road could be severely impacted.

Emergency Management says the fire that happened during the summer of 2017 did not contribute to the ridge, but actually helped them realize it was there.

We also got the chance to talk to the Washington State Department of Transportation about the changes. They tell us that if the hillside does come tumbling down, they would close a portion of I-82 and put detours in place.

"In the event of any excessive movement along the hillside, the DOT has prepared to close I-82 and implement a detour around US-97," said Summer Derrey, spokesperson for WSDOT.

DOT says they haven't seen any rocks fall onto the highway, but as a precaution they have placed signs along the highway warning drivers to be on the lookout.

They have also installed barriers along the highway to hold off any debris and rocks in case of a landslide.

-------------------------------------

1-1-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

YAKIMA, WA - Rattlesnake Ridge's recent movement has alarmed Emergency Management in Yakima, causing road closures and evacuations.

We first heard about Rattlesnake Ridge in October, and since then, the Department of Natural Resources has stated the cracks have grown.

60 sensors have been placed to measure any movements in the area. Friday evening, two earthquakes were recorded just south of Toppenish, raising concerns of impacts to the ridge.

A geologist stated that the earthquakes had no impact on the ridge, but due to recent falling rocks, Thorp Road between Birchfield Road and Gangl Road has been closed.

Emergency Management believes several families living alongside the mountain can be impacted if a landslide occurs, and have placed a Stage Three evacuation in that area.

American Red Cross opened a shelter at Summit View Church of Christ for those families, but due to no one needing shelter, American Red Cross closed the location. They say they will reopen it if people need it.

Regardless, evacuations are still in place as Emergency Management believes a landslide could occur in the coming weeks.

Roads still remain closed due to Emergency Management finding 10-inch rocks on Thorp Road, and signs on the westbound of Interstate 82 warn drivers of falling rocks.