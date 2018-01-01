Rattlesnake Ridge movement causing concern for families nearby

YAKIMA, WA - Rattlesnake Ridge's recent movement has alarmed Emergency Management in Yakima, causing road closures and evacuations.

We first heard about Rattlesnake Ridge in October, and since then, the Department of Natural Resources has stated the cracks have grown.

60 sensors have been placed to measure any movements in the area. Friday evening, two earthquakes were recorded just south of Toppenish, raising concerns of impacts to the ridge.

A geologist stated that the earthquakes had no impact on the ridge, but due to recent falling rocks, Thorp Road between Birchfield Road and Gangl Road has been closed.

Emergency Management believes several families living alongside the mountain can be impacted if a landslide occurs, and have placed a Stage Three evacuation in that area.

American Red Cross opened a shelter at Summit View Church of Christ for those families, but due to no one needing shelter, American Red Cross closed the location. They say they will reopen it if people need it.

Regardless, evacuations are still in place as Emergency Management believes a landslide could occur in the coming weeks.

Roads still remain closed due to Emergency Management finding 10-inch rocks on Thorp Road, and signs on the westbound of Interstate 82 warn drivers of falling rocks.