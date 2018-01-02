Union Gap man dies while crossing SR 22

NEAR MABTON, WA - A 31-year-old Union Gap man is dead after getting hit by a car while crossing the road.

According to a report from Washington State Patrol, Juan Infante-Martinez tried crossing State Route 22 about ten miles west of Mabton just after 6 Monday morning.

That's when a car heading eastbound hit him. WSP says he died at the scene.

Troopers are investigating the accident.